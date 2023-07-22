The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred late on Friday, July 21. (Courtesy CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials say a motorcycle rider is in the hospital with critical injuries after a collision in Clark County.

On Friday night around 9:12 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the crash on Northeast Hayes Road and Northeast Polar Avenue.

CCSO says the injured motorcycle driver and the other vehicle were still on the scene when first responders arrived.

According to initial reports, the motorbike rider didn’t have their lights on as they passed other vehicles. Authorities also said speed could’ve caused the crash.

A helicopter was called to transport the motorcyclist to Peace Health Hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO’s Traffic Unit is now investigating the incident.