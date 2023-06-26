PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During 2022, over 9,000 people experienced homelessness in Clark County according to a newly-released report by the Council for Homelessness.

The new report highlighted increasing numbers of unhoused individuals across Clark County, finding that nearly two-thirds of those people said they were newly homeless, a 5% increase from 2021.

The report also said that 44% identified as Black, Indigenous or a person of color, a 4% increase from 2021.

According to the Council for Homelessness, the primary factors leading to the rise in homelessness are unaffordable house, stagnant wages, and a higher all-around cost of living.

“We are all doing this great work to help people, and the lack of affordable housing continues to pose the most significant challenge to getting people permanently housed,” said Council of Homelessness deputy director Sunny Wonder.

Across Clark County, officials said they have been working to provide greater rental assistance, increase shelter beds, monitor younger homeless individuals and increase outreach.