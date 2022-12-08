The suspect was arrested in October and pleaded guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Attorneys for multiple voyeurism victims at Alki Middle School in Vancouver are looking for answers from the district and investigators after a former employee was accused of hiding cameras in school bathrooms.

The suspect was arrested in October and pleaded guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism. However, people still want to know if they or their children were caught on those cameras. So far only 137 victims have been identified, but evidence shows James Mattson’s videos were taken as far back as nine years ago.

Attorneys Ashton Dennis and Tom Vertetis are representing both the victims who’ve been identified and notified by law enforcement in the case, as well as others who want to know if they or their child were caught on camera in a school locker room or bathroom.

“We’ve had hundreds and hundreds of people reach out, and they all kind of have the same general questions, which is, ‘Am I a victim?'” Dennis said.

“It’s unsettling. And it also leads to more questions and answers,” added Vertetis. “The fear of the unknown is real and parents are very concerned for their children.”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says much of the video evidence collected from Mattson’s home is poor quality, claiming that footage is either grainy or shot at an angle that makes it hard to see the person’s face.

Sergeant Chris Skidmore says the amount of video evidence is so vast it will still take at least a year to comb through and try and identify everyone captured on it.