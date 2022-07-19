The county isn't alone, as the nation is experiencing a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — After a 30-year-old man drowned at Frenchman’s Bar Park on Monday, a spokesperson for Clark County said it would be ideal to have lifeguards at every major recreation spot but they don’t have the resources due to a staffing shortage.

Clark County Public works said the only watering hole in the county where lifeguards are traditionally stationed is at Klineline Pond. This year, however, the county announced they won’t be at the pond, meaning that there currently aren’t any lifeguards covering freshwater in Clark County.

The county’s public works department says lifeguards are a measure for safety, not a “cure-all.” They ask that people take water safety to heart, especially when it comes to wearing life jackets.

“I think it’s important to keep a good eye on your kids and make sure they’re wearing life jackets anytime they’re in the river,” said local mother Lisa Gibson, who says she never takes her eyes off her kids when they are near the water.