VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Think twice about buying that new bundle of firewood — a local “warm weather burn ban” is starting soon.

City officials say all land clearing and residential burning will be prohibited in Clark County starting on Friday, July 15 at 12:01 a.m.

Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young will also be revoking all burning permits that were issued before the ban — permits can be reissued or extended when the ban is lifted and the restrictions don’t apply to land that is federally managed.

“Along with DNR and neighboring counties (Pacific, Cowlitz, Lewis, Wahkiakum and Skamania) open burning in Clark County will be closed until Sept. 30,” Young said.

Clark County, along with Cowlitz and Skamania counties, have combined to jointly implement a policy that bans outdoor burning from July 15 to Sept. 30 each year.

According to Clark County, the period was designated based on years of information about fuel conditions.

However, the county did say that recreational campfires on forest lands are allowed, but only in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, such as commercial campgrounds and local, county and state parks.

Recreational fires are also allowed on private land when built according to these regulations:

Recreational fires must be in a metal-, stone- or masonry-lined fire pit such as those in improved campgrounds or available at home and garden stores.

Size may not exceed three feet in diameter by two feet in height.

Fires must be at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material and have at least 20 feet of clearance from overhead fuels such as tree limbs, patio covers or carports.

Fires must be attended to at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old who has the ability and tools to extinguish the fire. Tools include a shovel and either five gallons of water or a connected and charged water hose.

Portable outdoor fireplaces, also known as patio fireplaces, designed to burn solid wood should not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material and must always be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

Completely extinguish recreational fires by covering them with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.

Self-contained camp stoves are a safe and easy alternative to campfires.

For more information, please contact the fire marshal’s office at 564-397-2186 or visit the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/community-development/outdoor-burning.