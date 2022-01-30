ClarkCo: Deputy shoots, kills person after robbery report turns into chase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clark County deputy shot and killed a person after responding to a report of an armed robbery that led to a chase to Battle Ground Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery Saturday at a convenience store in the Orchards area. The suspect had a handgun and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle before deputies arrived, CCSO said, but he was found shortly after.

Deputies pursued the man, and he drove toward Battle Ground, eventually ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot, authorities said. CCSO said the man “contacted” someone living nearby, and deputies responded. One deputy then fired their gun and killed an unnamed person, deputies said.

Police did not immediately specify if the person who was struck and killed by the bullet was the suspect or someone else.

CCSO did not immediately release any further details, and no other injuries were reported.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

