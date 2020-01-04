Coast Guard airlifts man off of broken-down boat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rescued from his sail boat off the coast of Washington Friday after the vessel broke down, said the US Coast Guard.

The 36-foot vessel was drifting outside of Long Beach near the Cape Disappointment bar after the mast had fallen and the boat had lost power.

The man on board was able to call for help on his cell phone and the Coast Guard deployed a rescue team around 3 p.m. A team that had been doing training exercises with a lifeboat nearby was diverted to help. A Dolphin rescue helicopter was also sent out on the mission.

Since the mast had collapsed, the man on board was unable to go inside the cabin and escape the harsh elements on the water, according to the Coast Guard.

The air crew reached the distressed sailor shortly after 3:30 p.m. and they were able to hoist him off the boat and into their helicopter. He was taken to Air Station Astoria where authorities reported that he was in good condition.

Footage from the rescue:

The Coast Guard said crews will have to wait to recover the boat until weather conditions turn more favorable. An incident management team has been monitoring the disabled vessel to prevent any environmental impact, said the USCG.