VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Hate speech targeting the LGBTQ community was spray-painted onto a community center at a Vancouver park on Monday.

The City of Vancouver says a maintenance worker saw the hate-filled, anti-LGBTQ messages graffitied on the building at Fruit Valley Park Monday evening and reported it.

Officials with the City of Vancouver say they try to remove all reported graffiti quickly, but times can vary depending on staffing. However, if the graffiti has slurs or defamatory language, such as the one on Monday night, they remove it within 24 hours.

A representative with the city tells KOIN 6 that graffiti is not uncommon but that it’s rare that they see this type of hateful message, adding that discrimination against the LGBTQ community has no place in their city.