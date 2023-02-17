PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital broke ground Friday morning on the St. Jude Dream Home Showplace in Vancouver.

The new home, located across from Foley Neighborhood Park, will be part of 2023’s Clark County Parade of Homes.

Local and national companies, including Kichler Lighting, Trane Heating and Cooling, LiftMaster, Shaw Industries and Bosch Home Appliances donate their time and products and all of the proceeds from the house go to St. Jude.

Local house builders Marnella Homes are leading the construction.

“Our industry comes together to bring love and compassion to build a home for such a great cause,” said Tony Marnella from Marnella Homes.

Bart Hansen from the Building Industry Association shared with KOIN 6 his excitement for the project.

“There’s an energy happening, and that energy is basically how can we be a part of it,” Hansen said. “And folks giving their time, their talent, their treasure. And if you can’t give all three, you can give one. And that’s what we’re experiencing from some of our local contractors.”

In 2021, Marnella said about $550,000 from the Dream Home Showplace in Vancouver went to St. Jude.

St. Jude treats many local children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases and they pay for everything, from treatment, to travel, food and lodging expenses.

The Clark County Parade of Homes starts in September.