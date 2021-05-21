Cow trapped in mud rescued after hours-long effort

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It took several firefighters and a towing company’s crane — but after several hours, a cow trapped in a muddy embankment was rescued.

A family’s milking cow slid 20 feet down an embankment on Thursday afternoon, getting herself stuck in mud up to her belly. The family worked for hours cutting surrounding blackberry bushes and attempting to dig the cow out, but their efforts were futile. The more they dug — the deeper the cow sank.

The family ultimately decided to call up Clark-Cowlitz Fire and Rescue. The on-duty battalion chief evaluated the situation and determined a few firefighters could get the job done with the help of a crane.

Ridgefield’s TLC Towing was then called in to assist.

CCFR says the towing company brought what’s called a “Rotator Wrecker,” a large, heavy-duty wrecker used for towing large vehicles. The crew set up the crane, placing the lifting straps around the cow and kept digging around the legs.

The crane began lifting the cow but had to be extremely cautious. Because of the suction from the mud, the cow’s legs could have been injured if lifted too fast.

CCFR says it took another hour of work but the cow was finally freed and lifted to solid ground. Thankfully, she was not injured and trotted off once the lifting straps were taken off.