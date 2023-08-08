PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the police officers involved in an armed confrontation with a 19-year-old Kelso resident that left him in “critical but stable” condition on Aug. 1.

Investigators say the two Kelso Police Department officers – Sgt. Aaron Marthaller and Officer Jeff Brown – each fired three rounds from their duty pistols, striking Daniel Madden “twice in the arm, once in the chest and once in the head.”

According to Kelso police, Madden was involved in three hit-and-run collisions that morning, hitting cars at 900 12th Ave., a sign at 1000 S. 8th Ave., and a vehicle and fence at 800 Vine St.

Witnesses told Kelso police Madden, who lives in the block where the first hit-and-run was reported, had a gun. Officers spotted his vehicle at the residence and, while they were in front, Madden came out the front door.

Surveillance footage shows Madden had concealed a pistol in his right hand behind his back and refused to show his hands.

Investigators say he then brandished the gun and began walking toward the officers when he was Tased to no effect. The officers say Madden kept walking toward them and pointed a gun at one of their heads from about three feet away.

After the two officers fired, critically wounding Madden, they rendered aid and rushed him to an area hospital.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Marthaller has 14 years of law enforcement experience, including 11 years with KPD and three with the Department of Fish and Wildlife. Officer Brown has 26 years of law enforcement experience with KPD.

