Cowlitz County discussing moving forward to Phase 2

County’s variance application will be reviewed by the WA Secretary of Health

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cowlitz County Board of Health and the Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet on Friday morning to discuss moving forward with Phase 2 of Washington’s reopening plan.

According to Washington State Officials, Cowlitz County is now eligible to submit a variance application for Phase 2 reopening. County leaders will hold these special meetings to discuss how they meet the criteria outlined by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on moving on to the next phase of his “Safe Start” plan.

Phase 2 would allow the reopening of salons and some retail stores and restaurants, though with strict social distancing guidelines in place.

To apply for a variance, a county must have an average of less than 10 new cases per 100,000 people for two weeks. Counties must also show they have adequate hospital capacity and PPE supplies.

The county’s variance application will be reviewed by the Washington Secretary of Health.

The Cowlitz County Board of Health will meet at 11:00 a.m. and the Board of Commissioners will meet at 11:15 a.m. KOIN 6 News will listen in and update this story as soon as possible.