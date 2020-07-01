Longview group ignores orders over Lee Greenwood July 4 event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Organizers behind a planned Fourth of July event in Cowlitz County said they are moving forward with it despite statewide COVID-19 restrictions and a resurgence of the virus.

On Wednesday, the City of Longview denied the permit for the two-day gathering called “We The People” taking place at Lake Sacajawea. The event — which organizers said could draw 10,000 people — is slated to feature a kid’s parade, talent show, classic car show, food vendors and a concert from country music star Lee Greenwood.

On July 5, the event will put on a community worship service and event clean-up. One of We The People’s backers Larry Wood said canceling the event would be an infringement on his rights.

Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Wash. (KOIN)

“This is one group of patriots who are going to stand up and we are not going to take it anymore,” Wood said. “It’s the church, it’s conservatives and we just want fair and equal treatment under the law.”

He said they “are being denied, equal and fair protection under the law because we are conservative. We want to the right to celebrate like we’ve done for 75 years.”

“We support peoples First Amendment rights,” Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said. “We feel this clearly crosses the line. This is more in line with a celebration.”

In Washington state, large gatherings are still prohibited under Governor Jay Inslee’s re-opening orders. Cowlitz County is currently in Phase 2 of Washington’s reopening plans where gatherings of more than five people are banned.

“There is time to flatten the curve and I am all about that but that time is waning,” Wood said. It’s time to go back to the liberties we were born with.”

“If we don’t celebrate this Fourth of July […], I don’t know if it will get to be here next year,” said Wood. “I think they are trying to take it away. We need new leadership in Olympia.”

“Bottom line we are truly are concerned for the health, welfare and safety of the community,” Sacha said.