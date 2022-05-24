PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the remains of a woman who was found dead in a local body of water in March 2022.

The sheriff’s office said they have been unable to identify the woman and asked a local artist to recreate images of the tattoos found on her body in case anyone recognized them and can identify her.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the remains of a woman who was found dead in a body of water in March 2022. Authorities asked an artist to recreate tattoos found on the woman’s body in case anyone recognized them and can identify the remains. May 24, 2022 (courtesy Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office).

Officials did not detail where the woman’s body was found or how she died.

Anyone who recognizes the tattoos is asked to call Detective Caity Neill at (360) 577-3092.