Cowlitz County to apply for Phase 2 reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cowlitz County is in the process of applying for Phase 2 reopening.

County leaders will hold special meetings on Friday to discuss how they meet the criteria outlined by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on moving on to the next phase of his “Safe Start” plan.

Phase 2 would allow the reopening of salons and some retail stores and restaurants, though with strict social distancing guidelines in place.

The county’s request will be reviewed by the Washington Secretary of Health.