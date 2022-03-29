PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 40 firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a commercial packing plant in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

According to Vancouver Fire Department, around 4:36 a.m. crews arrived at Northwest Packing Co. near W Mill Plain Boulevard and Thompson Avenue. While crews were headed to the fire, VFD said multiple calls came in reporting large flames and smoke.

A truck and some pallets had reportedly caught fire outside the building before spreading to part of the building’s inside. By the time firefighters were at the scene, fire officials said two sides of the building were engulfed.

Crews reportedly used hose lines to keep the fire from spreading to nearby semi-trucks and packing material.

After 51 minutes, VFD said the fire was put out.

No one was reportedly injured. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.