Crews battle active industrial fire in Longview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emergency responders in Cowlitz County have been battling an industrial fire which first started Sunday afternoon and has continued into the evening.

According to Cowlitz County Emergency Management, the fire was reported at 2:37 p.m. Sunday. The industrial fire is at Swanson Bark & Wood Products in Longview, Washington on Tennant Way.

As of 8 p.m. crews are still at the scene, battling the blaze.

The Washington State Department of Transportation warned drivers that smoke from the fire has impacted visibility in both directions on State Route 432 near milepost 9 (Tennant Way). Drivers should exercise caution when traveling through the area.

