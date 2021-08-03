Crews surmount, prevent spread of Skamania fire

The fire immediately posed a threat to the surrounding wildlands, fire officials said

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Crews from multiple agencies responded early Tuesday morning to a structure fire off of Trout Creek Road in Stabler, Wash., which posed an immediate threat to surrounding wildlands, Skamania Fire District No. 1 said in a Facebook post.

Responders were able to contain the fire from spreading, and no injuries were reported.

Personnel from Skamania Fire District No. 1, the Stevenson Fire Department, Skamania EMS & Rescue, the county sheriff’s office and Washington’s Department of Natural Resources worked in conjunction to put out the blaze.

