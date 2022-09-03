PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Longview man allegedly fired a crossbow while police attempted to intervene on Friday.
A Longview police officer on a foot patrol reported seeing three people trespassing on clearly marked private property.
Upon attempting to contact the individuals, one man, William Leahy, 49, pulled out a crossbow and fired it towards a nearby Les Schwab.
Leahy was arrested and booked for reckless endangerment and trespassing.
Another individual, Victor Hobbs, was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
The third individual fled on foot.
Reportedly, no one was injured.