PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Longview man allegedly fired a crossbow while police attempted to intervene on Friday.

A Longview police officer on a foot patrol reported seeing three people trespassing on clearly marked private property.

Photo of the pistol crossbow (LPD)

Upon attempting to contact the individuals, one man, William Leahy, 49, pulled out a crossbow and fired it towards a nearby Les Schwab.

Leahy was arrested and booked for reckless endangerment and trespassing.

Another individual, Victor Hobbs, was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

The third individual fled on foot.

Reportedly, no one was injured.