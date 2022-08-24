Signs at Vancouver Lake warn visitors about the water contact advisory, August 5, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials have issued a danger advisory for Vancouver Lake after tests revealed high toxin levels.

Clark County Public Health announced Wednesday that elevated levels of cyanotoxins were found in Vancouver Lake and that multiple harmful algal blooms are present across the lake.

The algal blooms can pose a serious health risk if the cyanobacteria or toxins are ingested, inhaled or if they come into contact with skin.

Inhaled toxins can cause wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. Skin contact can lead to rashes, itching, blisters and eye irritation.

If water is swallowed it can lead to abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, numbness of lips, tingling in fingers and toes and dizziness.

The toxins can also be fatal to pets that drink the water.

Public health officials are monitoring the water quality with weekly tests and water samples. Updates will come when conditions change.

Vancouver Lake Regional Park is staying open and warning signs will be posted around the lake.

Visit this website for more information and to stay up to date with current advisories.