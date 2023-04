PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dead body discovered at an abandoned property in Ridgefield, Washington is at the center of a new investigation, officials said.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, units from Ridgefield police and Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue were sent out Saturday at around 5:57 to the report of a dead body.

The body was found on an abandoned property near the 8000 block of South 5th Street.

Information is currently limited, stay tuned with KOIN 6 for updates.