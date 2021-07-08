Death toll from recent heat wave climbs to 78 in Washington

Washington

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s death toll from last month’s record-breaking Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 78.

A majority of the deaths from the late June heat wave were in King and Pierce counties.

The state Department of Health said Thursday that a year earlier, Washington had just seven heat-related deaths from mid-June to the end of August. From 2015 to 2020 there were a total of 39 deaths.

Oregon on Wednesday reported 116 deaths following temperatures that shattered previous all-time records during the three-day heat wave that engulfed Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories