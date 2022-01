A debris slide closed SR 4 in both directions on January 3, 2022 (Courtesy: WSDOT SW).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington State Route 4 is closed in both directions near Cowlitz and the Wahkiakum County line due to a debris slide, officials said.

The Washington Department of Transportation and Washington State Police are working to clear the area.

Alert: Both directions of SR 4 near the Cowlitz/Wahkiakum County line at milepost 44 are CLOSED due to a debris slide blocking the highway. Please use an alternate route or delay travel.#wawx pic.twitter.com/4jQVuNHM6w — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) January 3, 2022

Officials said there was no estimated time for when the road would reopen. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.