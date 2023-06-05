A Vancouver man was arrested after deputies said he broke into a car dealership (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man was arrested after authorities said he broke into a car dealership and attempted to steal keys for multiple cars.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called after an alarm went off at a car dealership on Northeast Highway 99 in Vancouver.

Within a few minutes, a drone operator with the sheriff’s office, who was already nearby, had eyes on the dealership where they said they found the front door smashed.

When deputies arrived, they said they found Kevin Navarro, 21, leaving the business and arrested him for second-degree burglary.

Deputies said he had multiple sets of keys that belonged to vehicles at the dealership in his possession.

According to authorities, there have been increasing numbers of burglaries in that area, and in response, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols.