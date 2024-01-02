PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An investigation is underway after Longview police officers shot and killed a suicidal woman on New Years Day, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a house on Columbia Heights Road after receiving a call from a man who reported that Katelynn Rose Smith, 29, had assaulted him while attempting to take her own life.

Witnesses say Smith exited the house at 2900 Columbia Heights Road with a pistol in her hand and then pointed it at officers before they fired their weapons.

Smith received first aid at the scene after being shot, but died of her injuries, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office searched the residence and interviewed witnesses throughout the day, but their investigation is ongoing.

Longview resident Myrna Clark told KOIN 6 News the ordeal amounted to a shocking start to 2024 that has left their small community stunned.

“I feel sad and sorry about the whole situation and I pray for whoever’s involved and they can get through this OK, because it’s not the best way to start the new year,” she said.