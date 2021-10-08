Deputy Derosier receiving medal of honor posthumously

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cowlitz County Deputy Justin Derosier, who was killed in the line of duty, is being awarded the Washington State Law Enforcement Medal of Honor this Friday.

Derosier was shot in April 2019 while investigating a motorhome in Kalama. He died the following morning.

Two Kalama officers — Sergeant Steven Parker and Officer Jeff Skeie — are also being honored for rushing to Derosier’s call after he was shot.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will be speaking at the ceremony. KOIN 6 News will provide updates.