A house in Longview caught fire on July 11, 2022. The fire killed a dog and displaced a man who lived in the home. Photo courtesy Longview Public Safety

Firefighters asked the local humane society to help with the man’s surviving pets.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A dog was killed and a man lost his home after a house caught fire in Longview Monday night, officials said.

According to Longview Public Safety, a passerby noticed smoke coming from a home near the intersection of Washington Way and 30th Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

When fire crews arrived, they opened the front door and found the home engulfed in flames.

Within 10 minutes, firefighters controlled the blaze.

A person who rents the home arrived at the scene and told fire officials that no family members were in the home, but said one of his dogs was missing. Longview firefighters found the dog dead inside the house.

Firefighters asked the local humane society to help with the man’s surviving pets.

A house in Longview caught fire on July 11, 2022. The fire killed a dog and displaced a man who lived in the home. Photo courtesy Longview Public Safety

A house in Longview caught fire on July 11, 2022. The fire killed a dog and displaced a man who lived in the home. Photo courtesy Longview Public Safety

Officials say the fire swept through the home quickly because the front door was open, allowing wind to enter and fuel the flames. However, bedrooms behind closed doors were mostly unaffected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The man who lived at the home will be staying with friends and family members. He declined assistance from the Red Cross.