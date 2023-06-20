PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of certified handlers with the Texas Star Dog Search and Recovery Team are hoping to solve two cold cases in Southwest Washington.

Three women from different parts of the country, and three dogs, will be scouring parts of Clark County, hoping to bring closure to the families of Jamie Grissom, who disappeared in 1971, and Diane Gilchrist, who went missing in 1974.

The two missing teenage girls are believed to have been victims of convicted murderer Warren Forrest who is currently serving a life sentence for killing a teenage girl and a young woman in the 70s.

Forrest was found guilty in early 2023 due to DNA evidence found on a weapon he had used.

The search team picking up the case said that the dogs they are using are trained to search for artifacts up to 100 years old.

“We train on training products that are over 100 years,” the searchers said. “So it is feasible, and what the dogs can do is just amazing, you really have to see it to believe what they can do. So we have done up to 30, 40-year-old cases with success.”

The Texas Star Dog program said anyone with information about these disappearances should contact the police and that any details, no matter how insignificant they appear, can help crack a case that’s gone cold for so long.