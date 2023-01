PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of residents in Battle Ground were without power on Monday afternoon thanks to a fallen tree.

As of 4 p.m., Clark Public Utilities was reporting around 500 customers still affected — that number is down from the nearly 2,800 customers that were affected just 30 minutes beforehand.

CPU officials tell KOIN 6 News that a tree came down on a wire, causing the outage. They say crews are currently out making repairs.

This is a developing story.