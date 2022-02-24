PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Patchy snow showers are expected Thursday morning leaving a light dusting on roadways.

The heaviest snow will fall north in southwest Washington, though flurries are expected in and around the Portland area.

Snowfall in southwest Washington is creating problems on the roadway early Thursday morning. Drivers are being diverted from I-5 after a crash in Ridgefield closed all Northbound lanes.

A few crashes have been reported along the interstate creating slowdowns as snow continues to blanket roadways.