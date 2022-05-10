Multiple families are displaced as a result of the fire.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early morning blaze wiped out five apartments in Cowlitz County, displacing a number of residents.

Firefighters began responding to the 2-alarm fire at 111 Beavon Hill Drive shortly after 4 a.m., according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy fire on the second-story back porch of an apartment.

They started attacking the flames with several hose lines as Cowlitz deputies evacuated residents from the surrounding apartment units. In order to stop the flames from spreading to other units, crews used tools to remove the second-story ceiling, extinguishing the fire in attic spaces.

All residents got out safely without any reported injuries, but Cowlitz 2 F&R says a total of five apartments were destroyed by fire.

An early morning blaze wiped out five apartment units in Kelso, Washington on May 10, 2022. (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

Multiple families are now displaced. Officials say some accepted help from the Red Cross while others are staying with friends or family in the area.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known. Officials are investigating.