‘Egregious behavior’: Evergreen School Board terminates superintendent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Evergreen School Board of Directors has voted to terminate Superintendent Mike Merlino in the midst of an investigation into his “professional conduct.”

According to a press release, Merlino was terminated after a 4-1 vote by the board. The board voted to terminate him using the “no cause” provision of his contract during a special meeting on Thursday.

All three members who voted to terminate him with “no cause” on Thursday concluded that there is enough evidence to terminate his contract “for cause,” but the ensuing legal expenses and placing him on administrative leave would cost the district more in the end. Utilizing the “no cause” clause allows the district to move forward without any lengthy litigation.

The district stated Rachael Rogers, the one board member who voted “nay,” reportedly still supported the immediate termination — “but would have rather terminated him ‘for cause’ in light of Merlino’s egregious behavior uncovered during the preliminary investigation.”

Merlino was first placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into his professional conduct on Dec. 7. At this time, very few details have been made available about the investigation, which is conducted by an outside third-party investigator.

The board will now search for an interim superintendent “who will continue to move the educational priorities of the district forward,” according to their press release.

KOIN 6 News is working to obtain more information about the investigation and will provide updates when new information is available.