Eligible for vaccine in Washington? Phase Finder tells you

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you live in Washington state, there’s a new tool online that can help you figure out if you’re eligible to get the COVID vaccine now.

The Washington State Department of Health launched the Phase Finder tool earlier this month and rolled out an enhanced version on Monday that lets people check their eligibility.

When you go to the website, you first have to click through a few screens that provide information about the vaccine and how the tool works. It will then ask for you Washington zip code, followed by several questions to determine your risk for COVID.

Once you go through all of the prompts it will either tell you that you are eligible to get a vaccine now or not. If you are, you can enter your name and contact information to get a confirmation message to show a provider you are eligible. If you’re not, you can sign up to get notified when you can.