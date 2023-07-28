Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Greek mythology it is said that while ill-tempered, Poseidon would use his trident to cause earthquakes. Apparently, Taylor Swift has the same power.

As first reported by the Seattle Times, during Taylor Swift’s July 22 and 23 concerts in Seattle a Western Washington University geology professor and seismologist tracked seismic activity emanating from Lumen Field.

During the event, Jackie Caplan-Auerbach found that Swifties caused seismic activity that was equal to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, and overlapping the seismic waves from both days showed a similar pattern.

The concerts, which were attended by over 144,000 people, broke Lumen Field’s attendance records, according to the Seattle Times.

Caplan-Auerbach also compared the quake, which she dubbed the “Seismic Swift,” to 2010’s “Beast Quake” when Marshawn Lynch scored a last-minute touchdown for the Seahawks during a playoff game which hit a 2.0 magnitude.

The next step for Caplan-Auerbach is attempting to line up the seismic activity beat-by-beat with Swift’s setlist to see how the songs impacted the shake. Concert videos can be uploaded to a Google Drive, or emailed to her at caplanj@wwu.edu.

If the great “Seismic Swift” of 2023 proves one thing, it’s that Swifties know how to Shake It Off.