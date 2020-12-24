Eviction moratorium extended through March in Washington

Washington

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Jay Inslee announces an extension of the current COVID-19 restrictions. Dec. 8, 2020.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has again extended the state’s eviction moratorium, this time through the end of March.

Inslee said in a news release on Wednesday that the moratorium has been critical for many people as they cope with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium has been in place since March and extended several times. It was scheduled to expire next week. It bans, with limited exceptions, residential evictions and late fees on unpaid rent. It also requires landlords to offer residents a repayment plan on unpaid rent.

Inslee said additional details about the latest extension would be provided next week.

