Family, friends hold vigil for Kelso shooting victim

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Friends and family gathered in Kelso on Friday to remember the victim of a murder-suicide.
One week ago, Brittany Thuney was shot and killed in an AM/PM parking lot on Bloyd Street. Police believe she was killed by her child’s grandfather, who was found dead in the same lot from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooting happened moments after she had dropped the seven-year-old child off with their father.
“It’s hard. We’re all going to miss her. Anyone who knew her and loved her — it cut us all pretty deeply,” said Olivia Patton, Thuney’s childhood friend. “It’s hard to be without her. We had plans and dreams to do stuff together, and it’s hard.”
Friends said a memorial fund will be set up soon.
