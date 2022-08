PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.

Thursday night, a vehicle was allegedly driving north on Interstate 205 when police say it went off the road, rolled over and came to a rest in the median.

Nora Kintz, 48, was taken to a hospital and the other unnamed man, 62, died at the scene of the crash.

Washington State Patrol say that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

No one was immediately charged in the crash.