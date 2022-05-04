PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI is looking for a man and woman from Washington who are allegedly on the run after being convicted of mail fraud and wire fraud and skipping out their sentencing hearing.

According to the FBI, 61-year-old Bernard Ross Hansen and 49-year-old Diane Renee Erdmann were convicted in July 2021 following a federal investigation into their actions.

They allegedly didn’t show up for their sentencing hearing, fled their home Friday in Auburn, Washington, and were last seen Sunday morning checking out of a hotel in Federal Way.

Authorities said they then headed south on Highway 99 and have ties to Oregon, Eastern Washington, California and Nevada.

The duo is reportedly only paying in cash and traveling in a blue 2005 Mazda MPV with a Cardigan Welsh Corgi named Stewie.

An FBI notice lists Hansen as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 270 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Erdmann, who authorities said “may walk with a slight limp,” is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with blonde or auburn hair and green eyes.

The FBI released the above photos of Hansen, Erdmann and their vehicle in hopes of gathering tips from the public on their whereabouts. No photos of Stewie were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 800.225.5324 and by submitting a tip online.