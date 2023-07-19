An industrial fire at Nippon in Longview spewed smoke across the area, July 18, 2023 (Cowlitz County Fire District)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire is still burning at Nippon Dynawave Packaging after crews remained on the scene overnight attempting to knock down the blaze.

The fire began Tuesday night in a pile of wood chips at the facility which crews are still attempting to put out.

According to the Longview Fire Department, a helicopter will be arriving Wednesday to drop water on the fire.

Smoke from the fire is covering the area and has made its way down into Portland as well, decreasing air quality locally.

“Unfortunately, we have winds coming out of the north this morning,” said KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern. “That is helping drive smoke from this fire right into the Vancouver and Portland metro areas. You can see and smell it out the door this morning.”

Longview fire said they expect the smoky conditions to remain throughout the day and into the night.