Officials say the fire may have spread to a nearby barge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire that began Tuesday night at Nippon Dynawave Packaging in Longview, officials say.

According to Terry Sinkler of Cowlitz County Fire District, crews are attacking the blaze at 1700 Industrial Way, and black smoke has reached as far as Woodland.

Sinkler said the fire started in some wood chips and may have spread to a nearby barge with more wood chips on board. So far, officials say the fire has been contained and no injuries have been recorded.

Fire personnel on scene say motorists should avoid the area to “reduce congestion that could inhibit responding resources.”

An industrial fire at Nippon in Longview spewed smoke across the area, July 18, 2023 An industrial fire at Nippon in Longview spewed smoke across the area, July 18, 2023 (Cowlitz County Fire District)

