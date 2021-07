PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homes were threatened in Skamania County on Sunday evening after a wildland fire broke out.

The fire started around 7 p.m. on Franz Road just north of Hwy 14. It grew to about 3-4 acres.

Skamania County Fire District 5 said helicopters were responding to the area. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources and US Forest Service took over command of the fire around 10 p.m.

KOIN 6 will update this story when more information becomes available.