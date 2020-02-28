Firefighters battle 2-alarm industrial blaze in Longview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters from multiple agencies in Cowlitz County battled a two-alarm industrial fire Thursday night in Longview.
The fire broke out at HASA at 3400 Industrial Way around 10 p.m., according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters said the blaze involved hazardous chemicals and was affecting air quality. Residents within a two-mile radius were told to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed.
Parts of Industrial Way were closed off to traffic.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.