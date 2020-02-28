Firefighters battle 2-alarm industrial blaze in Longview

Residents within a 2-mile radius were told to shelter in place

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters from multiple agencies in Cowlitz County battled a two-alarm industrial fire Thursday night in Longview.

The fire broke out at HASA at 3400 Industrial Way around 10 p.m., according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters said the blaze involved hazardous chemicals and was affecting air quality. Residents within a two-mile radius were told to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed.

Parts of Industrial Way were closed off to traffic.

