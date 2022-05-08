PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a dozen firefighters were called to battle a garage fire Saturday night in Vancouver that helped save a pet turtle.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the fire near the corner of Southeast 32nd Street and 174th Avenue near heritage park.

Crews arrived and found smoke and flames billowing from the garage of a two-story house. They cut into the garage and contained the fire. Officials said it did not spread to the house.

Everyone in the home escaped safely, the Vancouver Fire Department said.

Crews found and saved a pet turtle that was being kept in the garage. VFD released the above photo of the damage to the garage. No photo of the turtle was immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.