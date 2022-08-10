PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County firefighters quickly responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire, located a few blocks from Columbia River High School in Vancouver, could be seen from blocks away due to a rising column of black smoke.

Clark County Fire assisted by Vancouver Fire got the blaze under control in only 10 minutes. This quick response was aided by the fact that the closest fire station was only 10 blocks away.

The Clark County Fire Marshal was called to the scene and is currently trying to examine the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.