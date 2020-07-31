First confirmed Asian giant hornet trapped in Washington

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said it has trapped its first Asian giant hornet, in a trap set near Birch Bay in Whatcom County. (WSDA)

The hornets were first spotted in the state in 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington State Department of Agriculture said it has trapped its first Asian giant hornet, in a trap set near Birch Bay in Whatcom County.

The hornet was found in a bottle trap on July 14 and the results were confirmed July 29. It’s the first confirmed Asian giant hornet in the state. There have been previous sightings of them in both Canada and the United States.

WSDA’s next steps are to search for nests using infrared cameras and place additional traps in order to catch live Asian giant hornet specimens. WSDA Pest Program staff will deploy special traps intended to trap hornets but keep them alive. If they catch live hornets, the department will attempt to tag and track them back to their colony. Once located, the agency will eradicate the colony.

If you think you see an Asian giant hornet, officials want you to take a picture and report it here.

The Asian giant hornet’s stinger is longer than that of a honeybee and their venom is more toxic. It is the world’s largest species of hornet.