PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A horse is recovering after crews rescued the animal from the bottom of a well in Washington.

According to North Whidbey Fire and Rescue, Navy Region Northwest Fire and Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue responded to a technical rescue right after 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The call involved a horse that fell into an abandoned well near SR 20 and Monkey Hill Road near Oak Harbor, Washington.

“With the help of Dr. Hanson, and Kelly Short (Island County Roads), the rescue team was able to successfully rescue the horse,” NWFR said in a Facebook post.

Officials say the horse is doing well thanks to the “extraordinary team effort.”