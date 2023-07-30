PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest’s eagerly-awaited huckleberry season is only weeks away, and ahead of the occasion, officials have reminded everyone of the proper protocol for berry-picking.

Washington’s 1.3-million-acre Gifford Pinchot National Forest is a prime location for the season — and the U.S. Forest Service said mid-to-late August is the prime time.

However, forest managers noted that all legislated wildernesses, Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument and the “Handshake Agreement” area will be closed for personal or commercial use.

“A council in 1932 between the Yakima Nation and the Forest Service resulted in a handshake agreement, thereby designating part of the Sawtooth Berry Fields (east of Road 24) as an area of exclusive use to the local Indian peoples,” USFS explained. “The annual huckleberry harvest is still an important part of Native American tradition.”

All prohibited areas are marked on the Special Forest Products Map as well.

Other areas will remain open to members of the public, as long as they apply for a free-use berry permit. These permits are required for people who want to collect up to one gallon of berries in a day, and up to three gallons of berries in a year.

Interested harvesters can apply for a free-use permit online.

According to the USFS, the selling or exchanging of free-use berries isn’t allowed. For those who do want to sell them or other huckleberry-based products, commercial-use permits are the appropriate option.

Commercial-use berry permits will be available starting Monday, Aug. 14. These can be purchased in the Ranger District offices located in Randle, Amboy, and Trout Lake.