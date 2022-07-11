PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former bank manager in Battle Ground is being charged with fraud and theft for allegedly stealing more than a million dollars from elderly customers, officials say.

According to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 43-year-old Brian Davie was the manager of the Battle Ground Wells Fargo from 2014 until 2019 when he was fired.

Davie is reportedly accused of stealing money from at least eight people, some of which could not speak English or had dementia. The U.S. Department of Justice claims he forged cashier checks in customers’ names to withdraw cash from their accounts.

Davie is due in Yakima circuit court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.