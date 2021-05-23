Four injured in Cowlitz Co. rollover crash

Washington

Fire crews responded to a rollover crash along I-5 in Cowlitz County on May 23, 2021. Four people were injured, officials say. Photo courtesy Cowlitz County Fire District 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several people were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County Sunday evening, fire officials said. 

According to Cowlitz County Fire District 6, the driver of an SUV experienced a medical emergency near milepost 46. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway, rolling several times and striking a tree, truck and horse trailer. 

Fire crews extricated everyone inside. 

Life Flight transported the driver to a hospital. The other occupants, a woman, child, and infant, were all taken to the hospital by ambulance. 

