PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Vancouver home has been leveled from a fire that officials say may have stemmed from an explosion in the garage.

Firefighters responded to a house fire around noon Wednesday and arrived to find a single-story home with its garage almost completely destroyed, but no active fire.

It has been reported that the accidental discharge of a firework may have occurred in the garage and started the fire.

Two residents were displaced by the blaze, but no injuries were reported.

The Vancouver Fire Marshall is currently conducting a damage assessment and an investigation.